Bakari bags silver for Kenya in African Games

Kenya’s flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari on Thursday bagged silver in the men’s 52kg flyweight at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Kenyan suffered a 5-0 loss to Botswana’s Mohammed Rajab in their final match at the Al Amal Rabat hall.

He became the first Kenyan to reach the final in boxing at the Africa Games since light flyweight Suleiman Bilali in 2007 Algiers when he outclassed Dawit Bekele (Ethiopia) 4-1 in their semi final contest on Wednesday.

He started his campaign with a bye to the second round, then eliminated home boy Said Mortaji before flooring Ugandan Businge Champion of Uganda in the quarterfinals.

On Wednesday, Kenyan boxers Boniface Mogunde (Welterweight) and Fredrick Ramogi (Super heavyweight) settled for bronze medals.

Mogunde lost to Nigerian Abdul-afeez Ayoola Osoba 5-0, while Ramogi went down to Jeamie Kimbembi from the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 in their respective semi-finals on Wednesday.

Kenya expected more medals from Cosby Ouma (middle), Shaffi Bakari (fly) and Elly Ajowi (heavy), who were to battle in the semi-final's late Wednesday.