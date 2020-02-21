By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenya's women’s beach volleyball team on Friday started preparations in Mombasa ahead of next month’s second phase of Olympic qualifiers to be held in Nigeria.

The event is set for March 4-8 at the Jabi Lake Beach, in Abuja.

A provisional squad of six players including the pair of Gaudencia Makokha (Kenya Pipeline) and Brackcidise Agala (Prisons), Phoscah Kasisi (Kenya Commercial Bank) and Yvonne Wavinya (Prisons) and newcomers Maureen Wekesa and Veronica Adhiambo both from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are in residential training under the stewardship of head coach Sammy Mulinge.

Wekesa and Adhiambo replace Betty Sifuna (Kenya Pipeline) and Mildred Cherop (KCB) who didn’t get release letters from their respective clubs.

Kenya will line up against Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and hosts Nigeria in the three-day event that will see the top two nations proceed to the final phase of the qualifiers.

READY

Advertisement

Mulinge is optimistic the team will be ready for the event despite having only 12 days left to the qualifiers.

“Luckily all these players recently featured in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League opener in Nyeri and therefore their fitness level is on point. What we are working on is the mental strength,” said Mulinge.

“We are aware only eight pairs will proceed to the final round at the end of the competition and we are doing everything possible to form part of those pairs. We will look at every player's input during the training sessions and settle for best two pairs at the end."

The women’s pair of Makokha and Agala qualified for the second round having finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda during the first round of qualifiers held in Tanzania last month.

Meanwhile, the men’s team is scheduled to start training next Wednesday ahead of the April 12-16 event in Banjul, in Gambia.

Kenya, who also finished second behind winners Tanzania last year in the event that was held in Uganda, are drawn alongside hosts Gambia, Mauritius, Botswana and South Sudan.