Kenya national women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok is confident the young blood in his “Malkia Strikers” squad will deliver the ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at next week’s Africa qualifiers in Cameroon.

The tournament runs from January 5 to 9 in Yaounde.

Bitok named youngsters Gladys Ekaru and Jemimah Siang’u in his final squad of 14 for the continental qualifiers where Kenya will battle Nigeria, Egypt, Botswana and Cameroon for the sole slot ticket reserved for Africa for the July 24 to August 9 Games.

While Siang’u will be making her first appearance in national team colours during the qualifiers, Ekaru is expected to fill the shoes of middle blocker Triza Atuka who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

“Siang’u is one of the best receivers in the country and she is one for the future. We have to introduce her to this level early so she can gain confidence through playing against teams like Botswana and Nigeria,” said Bitok while naming his squad on Tuesday.

“As for Ekaru we didn’t have a choice because Atuka’s injury was unexpected. It’s not the first time I’m working with young players in a major tournament so I believe they can do the job with the right guidance. We have sufficient back up in the team so we are safe,” he added.

Enter Kenya Prisons middle blocker Joan Chelagat who is making her return to the national team after a four-year absence.

“Chelagat proved in the play-offs that she has something to give and in training we have seen she can still compete at this level.

“Her experience will come in handy in situations where pressure is too high for the young players,” revealed Bitok.

Sharon Chepchumba, who has been a revelation last year, has been named among the opposites even as she continues to recover from an ankle injury picked last Sunday. She will contest for a starting place with left-handed Emmaculate Chemtai.

“Chepchumba has stopped limping and is now walking normally. She even did some light training today morning so we are optimistic she will join her teammates soon,” said Bitok on Tuesday.

“We are so lucky to have a team that has close to five players who can play more than one position. It’s a big plus since we just need to reorganize the line-up and we can still field a strong team,” he added in mitigation.

The team is set to jet out on Friday for the five-nation tournament whose winner will represent Africa at the Summer Games.

Kenya will begin their campaign on Sunday against Egypt.

SQUAD

Setters: Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru, Joan Chelagat, Violet Makuto

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Jemimah Siang’u, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi

Opposites: Emmaculate Chemtai, Sharon Chepchumba

Liberos:

Elizabeth Wanyama, Aggripina Kundu;

TECHNICAL BENCH

Team Manager: David Kilundo

Head coach: Paul Bitok

Assistant coaches: Japheth Munala, Josp Barasa

Physiotherapist: Sarah Karongo