Bitok eyes African Games title

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

New Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok says it is "possible" for the national women volleyball team to retain the African Games title later this month.

The towering coach was Wednesday named stand-in coach on a short term contract which primarily covers the continental tournament in Morocco from August 16 to 31.

Now 48, Bitok makes a return to Kenya having coached both the Rwanda men and women national women teams for the last decade, with relative success.

He is also a former national men's volleyball team captain.

"I know most of the players in the team because I nurtured some of them and have been following their performances for a long time," said Bitok.

"For the African Games, we have to win. We will go there and try to win the tournament. It is possible," he underlined.

Related Stories Bitok named Malkia Strikers coach

Bitok replaces Shaileen Ramdoo whose short term contract with Kenya Volleyball Federation has expired. He was seconded to Kenya by the world volleyball governing body (FIVB) in May as part of a technical partnership.

During Ramdoo's five-month stint at the helm, he finished second in the Africa Nations Championship in Egypt last month.