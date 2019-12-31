Bitok names final squad for Olympic qualifiers

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

More by this Author

Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok has named his final squad for the upcoming Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers slated for January 5 to 9 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Returnee Joan Chelagat, who was called up to replace injured Triza Atuka, has been selected ahead of Carolyne Sirengo who travelled with the team for the FIVB World Cup in Japan in September. Kenya Pipeline youngster Gladys Ekaru is also among the middle blockers.

Joy Lusenaka of Kenya Prisons, who was named the best setter during the national league play-offs, has been picked ahead of Esther Mutinda. She will be Jane Wacu's understudy in Cameroon.

Sharon Chepchumba, who is recovering from an ankle injury, has been named among the opposites. She will contend for a starting place with left-handed Emmaculate Chemtai.

Skipper Mercy Moim leads the outside hitters that has a newcomer in Jemimah Siangu of Kenya Commercial Bank who will be making her first appearance in national team colours during the qualifiers.

The team is set to jet out on Friday for the five-nation tournament where they will battle Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt and Botswana for the sole slot reserved for Africa.

Advertisement

Kenya will begin their campaign on Sunday against Egypt.

SQUAD

Setters: Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa, Gladys Ekaru, Joan Chelagat, Violet Makuto

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Jemimah Siang'u, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi

Opposites: Emmaculate Chemtai, Sharon Chepchumba