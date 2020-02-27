Mother of one wants Olympics chance

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare is eager to grab what she describes as a chance of a lifetime to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 27-year old boxer lost to Moroccan Rajab Cheddar in their flyweight semi final bout on Wednesday evening during the qualifiers in Dakar, but will face Ugandan Catherine Nanziri in the box-off on Saturday.

A win will earn her a slot in the Olympic games and she’s eager to give it her best saying it would change her life.

“I became a mother at 12 and I have had a very tough upbringing. A single mother raised me and I will forever be indebted to my mum who brought up my kid like her own. Up to date, my kid still refers to her grandmother as her own mother,” an emotional Ongare told the Olympic Channel on Wednesday.

“I tried playing football and martial arts, but settled on boxing. It is what I believe will change my life. Once you fall in life the only option is to rise up. I am a ghetto girl and I know back there are many people who would like to follow my path, but face many stumbling blocks like meeting their most basic needs, desperation kicks in. I have been through all that but life has to go on.

“I am really hoping to make it to Tokyo. It would be a very good opportunity for me. The money I get will also change my life for the better,” she added.

Ongare, who kicked off her boxing career in 2011 at the famous Kariobangi Estate, became the first Kenyan woman to win a Commonwealth Games medal in boxing when she claimed bronze in flyweight category in Gold Coast in 2018.