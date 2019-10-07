alexa Boxing fraternity mourns international referee - Daily Nation
Boxing fraternity mourns international referee

Monday October 7 2019

Stephen Okumu (left) with former national heavyweight champion George

Stephen Okumu (left) with former national heavyweight champion George "Foreman" Onyango at a past event. Okumu died at the Kenyatta National Hospital on October 7, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY |  

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
Local boxing has been thrown into mourning following the death of international boxing referee and judge Stephen "Vedo" Okumu on Monday morning.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission Secretary General Franklin Imbenzi disclosed that Vedo was recovering at the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he had been admitted.

Imbenzi said Vedo, who is a former boxer and coach, will be celebrated by many for his dedication and commitment to the sport.

"It is sad to have lost Vedo and we want to take this moment to send our condolences to his family," said Imbenzi.

