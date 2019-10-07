By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Local boxing has been thrown into mourning following the death of international boxing referee and judge Stephen "Vedo" Okumu on Monday morning.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission Secretary General Franklin Imbenzi disclosed that Vedo was recovering at the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he had been admitted.

Imbenzi said Vedo, who is a former boxer and coach, will be celebrated by many for his dedication and commitment to the sport.