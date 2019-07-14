  1. Home
Brave Kenya fall to Cameroon in Nations Cup

Sunday July 14 2019

GOD FIRST: Kenya's national women's volleyball team players and official huddle in prayer before their Africa Nations Championships semi-final match against Senegal at the October 6 Hall in Giza, Egypt on July 13, 2019. Kenya won 3-0. PHOTO | COURTESY |

NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
Champions Cameroon on Sunday retained their women's Africa Nations volleyball Championships title after a thrilling five set game against Kenya in the final at the October 6 Hall in Giza, Egypt.

Malkia Strikers had twice fought to level the scores a 2-2 before losing the tie breaker as the West Africans triumphed 25-17,25-27,25-23,23-25,16-14 to successful defend their crown.

The Kenyan lasses were seeking a record extending 10th contiental crown but were undone by poor reception and Cameron capitalised to win,

Senegal won bronze as they overcame the hosts 3-1(25,17.25-17,14-25,28-26) in the playoff match earlier a the venue.

On Thursday, Kenya had rallied from two sets down to win 3-2 in their final pool match. There was no comeback today as Cameroon once again delivered when it mattered to leave Kenya empty handed once again.

