Brazilian tips Kenya for Summer Games

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Botswana coach Augusto Sabbatini has tipped Kenya to represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

Sabbatini was speaking on Monday after Kenya thrashed his charges in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-18) to go top of the standings with six points. Botswana had lost with a similar margin to Cameroon in their opener played on Sunday.

However, Sabbatini, who has faced both pre-tournament favourites in this competition, believes Kenya have an upper hand.

“Kenya have a good coach and also good organization on court. Everything about their game is well coordinated and you can see the coaching staff has done its home work well. I foresee Kenya at the Olympics,” said the Brazilian coach who has been seconded to Botswana by world governing body FIVB.

Even though he picked Kenya as the winner of Tuesday’s highly anticipated clash, Sabbatini noted that the match will be determined by fine margins.

“Both teams have played in big tournaments so they are on the same level technically. It will go down to details and I hope to watch a spectacle,” said Sabbatini, who admitted his side was inferior to the two giants.

Tuesday's loss left Botswana bottom of the standings without a point after two matches. The Brazilian says his target is to win at least a match.

“I have only been with this team so you cannot expect magic to happen and my team beats Kenya and Cameroon. It takes time for a team to understand your philosophy,” said Sabbatini.

“Over 60 percent of my training program is on reception and I think we did better against Kenya. We came here to compete, we hope to continue improving and win at least one match,” he noted.