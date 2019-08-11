Bricks and Mortar finds hole to wisp away Arlington Million

By DEJA VU

Stuck behind a wall of horses at the quarter pole, Bricks and Mortar's five-race win streak, nearly became squashed in the 2019 Arlington Million.

Ever-patient, jockey Irad Ortiz, Junior, found a tiny gap, and sent the 5-year-old son of Giant's Causeway on course for another Grade One smash.

Seth Klarman and William Lawrence's horse, responded valiantly to run down a hard-battling Bandua, also fending off Magic Wand (Wayne Lordan), to gain about three-quarters of a length.

Bricks and Mortar completed 1.2 miles over Arlington's firm turf course in 1:59.4/10 seconds.

FIELD OF NINE

It gave trainer Chad Brown a sweep of Arlington's G1 races, including the Bev D. with Sistercharlie, and, the Secretariat with Valid Point pouncing on Van Beethoven.

A track record-setter in his most recent start at Arlington, Bandua rushed up from his outside post to take the lead.

He led European invader, Hunting Horn, setting a moderate early pace over a field of nine.

After six furlongs, both Hunting Horn and Catcho En Die, moved up to put pressure on Bandua. The leader pushed away thinking Bricks and Mortar was ambushed, but, Horse of the Year, primed otherwise. He still had his mojo going for him.

Bandua was less than a half-length behind the runner-up, while defending Arlington Million winner, Robert Bruce, checked in third.

Bred in Kentucky by George Strawbridge Jr., Bricks and Mortar was a $220,000 yearling purchase at the Keeneland September sale.

He did not debut until his sophomore season, winning the G2 National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame Stakes in his fourth start, then ran a pair of thirds in graded company.

RECORD

After more than a year away from the races, he resoundingly blasted the inaugural G1 Pegasus Turf Invitational at Gulfstream.

He has not lost since, and his overall record stands at 10 wins from 12 starts with earnings of over $4.9 million.

Hayley Turner snatched the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the second year running at Ascot on Saturday. She clipped a 36.5-1 double on Eddystone Rock and Sapa Inca, plus a second on Pass The Vino. But, the Girls team were beaten comprehensively into joint-second behind the Rest of the World.

Turner's success was timely after Kevin Blake on ITV's Opening Show repeated his case for all female riders to receive an allowance from their male counterparts.

Turner, whose winners were for John Best and Mark Johnston respectively, is a fixture at the Shergar Cup, which she frequently cites as her favourite day of the entire year.

She has missed it only once since Ascot reopened in 2006 following redevelopment, and her 40 points was a new personal best, topping last year's score by one.

FIRST RIDER

She was especially thrilled to be the first rider to take the Silver Saddle twice, as the late Alistair Haggis was instrumental in introducing a Girls team for the first time back in 2012.

Victory Card (Jamie Spencer), was the only striker for Great Britain and Ireland. Danny Tudhope rarely got anywhere near.

Success for the Rest of the World team led by Yuga Kawada, was solid, even though Kawada himself failed to score.

The team won with Indianapolis, ridden by Australian Mark Zahra for James Given, and with Power Of Darkness, ridden by Hong Kong's Vincent Ho for big Shergar Cup fan, Marcus Tregoning.

They finished top of the table with 86 points.