IN YAOUNDE

Cameroon coach Jean Rene Akono says even a miracle cannot deny Kenya the ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after guiding his side to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-17) win over Egypt on Wednesday at the ongoing qualifiers here.

The African champions have 10 points from four matches and sit top of the standings pending Kenya’s clash with Nigeria on Thursday at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena.

Kenya need to pick maximum points against Nigeria who hit Botswana 3-1 on Wednesday to leapfrog them on the standings.

“I don't believe in miracles. Kenya is the better team and deserves to represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Akono after seeing off the Egyptians in straight sets.

Egypt coach Marco Quieroga said inexperience cost them against Cameroon despite starting well in almost all sets.

“The girls lacked the much needed experience to win against Kenya in the first game and today against Cameroon. We have a young team and we will do better at the Nations Cup in 2021 and the next Olympic Qualifiers,” said Quieroga.