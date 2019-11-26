Chafua Chafua vow to rule boxing league

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Police Service boxing team fondly known as Chafua Chafua have warned their rivals it will take a mind of steel to dethrone them as National Boxing League champions next year.

Police head coach David Munuhe said he was satisfied with his team’s performance this year after Chafua Chafua placed their pugilists in all the 10 categories losing in only one.

Chafua Chafua exploits saw them claim 29 points from Kisumu for a total of 122 points to clinch the national title.

Kenya Defence Forces, who collected eight points from Kisumu, settled second with 42 points while Kibra came in third with 38 after getting six from the lakeside city.

However, politics saw boxing witness two leagues being staged and normalcy resumed when Anthony "Jamal" Otieno was elected Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) president in June.

KDF joined the league in the third leg where their top boxers participated but fielded upcoming boxers in the fourth and fifth legs. Kenya Prions opted to stay away completely.

There were also no clear winners during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after politics crept in. In 2017, Police, who had been declared winners were stripped of the title with KDF being installed over alleged officiating malpractices.

“We won the title fair and square and our opponents will have to produce something special next season to beat us,” declared Munuhe, who is also the BFK secretary general. “Boxing will be boring without Police and KDF hence our respect for each other."

KDF Boxing Club chairman Paul Mungori disclosed that his team will return next year in full force. “Politics really ruined things in the last three seasons but I am glad all is well now,” said Mungori. “We realised that it’s the game and the enormous local talent that would suffer.”

Munuhe said that they must take advantage of the peaceful atmosphere to prepare well for the Africa qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due February 20 to 29 in Dakar, Senegal.

The only loss for Police in Kisumu came when African Games silver medallist Shaffi Bakari for the second consecutive time bowed out of the final bout owing to an injury to hand Thika’s Duncan Kamau victory in flyweight.

African Games bronze medallist George Cosby (middleweight), Boniface Mogunde (welterweight) and Elly Ajowi (Heavyweight) won their respective final bouts alongside compatriots Martin Maina(light flyweight), Martin Oduor (bantamweight) and Ethan Maina (lightweight).

FIFTH LEG (KISUMU) RESULTS

Men

Light Fly: Martin Maina(Police) bt. Edwin Muthuri (KDF)

Fly: Duncan Kamau (Thika) bt. Shaffi Bakari (Police)

Fly: Ann Wanjiru (Kongowea) bt. Phanice Mwanaidi (T/Nzoia)

Bantam: Martin Oduor (Police) bt. Gilbert Maina (Kibra)

Light Weight: Ethan Maina(Police) bt. Azaad Nazir (Kongowea)

Light Welter: Joseph Shagili (Police) bt. Philip Oketch (Kisumu)

Welter: Boniface Mogunde (Police) bt. Chrisphin Murimi(KDF)\

Middle: George Cosby (Police) bt Brian Achola (NairobiI)

Light Heavy: Humphrey Ochieng (Police) bt. Hezron Maganga (KDF)

Heavy: Elly Ajowi (Police) bt. Joshua Wasike (Kibra)

Super Heavy: Tobias Okeyo (Police) bt. Wellington Busili (Kibra)

Women

Middle: Elizabeth Andiego (Kentrack) bt. Elizabeth Akinyi (Police)

Light Welter: Stacy Ayoma(Nairobi) bt. Eveline Akinyi (Kisumu)

Light fly: Christine Ongare (Police) bt. Veronica Mbithe (KDF)

Special Contest: Kids