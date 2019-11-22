Champs GSU off to winning start

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Champions General Service Unit survived a scare to win against Kenya Defence Forces 3-1( 25-12,25-20,23-25,25-17) during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play offs at the Moi Stadium indoor Arena Kasarani on Friday evening.

The quartet of Cornelius Kiplagat, Cornelius Lagat, Bonfenture Wekesa and Abiud Chirchir were a joy to watch as GSU got their title defence on a winning note.

At the same time, Kenya Ports Authority completed a double against Kenya Prisons thanks to 3-1 ( 25-21, 31-29,29-27 , 25- 22) win.

The dockers had won against Prisons 3-2 during the regular season last month in Kapsabet.

GSU will play Prisons on Saturday, before KPA take on KDF.

KPA got the better of Prisons in the first set thanks to the experienced trio of David Thuita, James Ontere and Enock Mogeni as they laid bare their powerful spikes to see their team lead 8-6 and 16-13 at the 1st and 2nd TTO.

KPA'S Sammy Ngeny lifts up his coach Samson Sunguti after win over Kenya Prisons during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on November 22, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Numerous poor services from Prisons awarded free points to KPA, before Prisons coach David Lungaho rested setter Kevin Kipkosgei for Daniel Kiptoo, but the move was not enough as they trailed 23-19 before KPA won the set 25-20.

The introduction of experienced Ibrahim Odouri for Timon Kimutai in the right attacking department in the second set seemed to have breathed new life in Prisons team as they led 8-5 in the 1st TTO.

Prisons continued to pick points thanks to Rodgers Kipkirui, Oduori's water right blocks as they extended their lead to 12-9, but they faltered to allow KPA overtake them 16-14 at the 2nd TTO.

Prisons regrouped to lead 20-18, but again stumbled as KPA came from behind to tie 20-20.

From there, the teams exchanged leads and at some point tied 24-24 and 27-27, but it was Prisons who had the final laugh with a 31-29 win to level the sets 1-1.

The dockers were a better side in the third set and the introduction of Enock Mogeni, who was a joy to watch in place of Ontere, was the cherry on the cake with powerful spikes enroute to them taking the set 29-27 to enjoy a 2-1 set lead