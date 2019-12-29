Clan Des Obeaux a punch in Ladbrokes King George VI chase

By DEJA VU

Clan Des Obeaux (Sam Twiston-Davies, 11-2), should not have been so lightly considered, having already won the 2019 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Trainer, Paul Nicholls, who just received honours from the Queen, thought his prime Cyrname (Harry Cobden 5-4), might crack it, although it was a tough decision for stable jockey, Harry.

With three of the eighteen jumps to go, Clan Des Obeaux, could have stopped off for a shopping spree, and still struck oil. His margin from an 'unzestful' Cyrname, was 21 lengths and climbing.

Paul Nicholls now has eleven King George's to his esteemed name.

BREATHING DIFFICULTIES

What about Lostintranslation? He also displayed lack-lustre traits, failing the Chase Triple Crown bid, eventually being pulled up by Robbie Power.

Colin Tizzard believes Lostintranslation had some breathing difficulties, apart from not liking softer conditions.

Only five runners were declared after an initial cast of fifteen. Aso went ahead early, necking to necking with Cyrname briefly on the second circuit. Footpad remained behind, until surging past Aso. People are saying Clan Des Obeaux was feisty enough to maybe match Kauto Star's tally, God willing.

***

Ridden ideally by jockey Jersey Joe Bravo, Lady Prancealot 8-11, delivered sweet delights in the American Oaks at Santa Anita Park.

The 3-year-old daughter of Sir Prancealot was well dropped in the beginning but found room in mid-stretch, gamely fending Mucho Unusual for only half-a-length tasty.

She clocked 2:01:7/10 seconds through to the 1.4 mile wire. In fact Joe Bravo said Lady Prancealot knew exactly how to turn tables.

She did all the work solo. So Much Happy carved out some legitimate moves, all to no avail, because Much Unusual (Joel Rosario) clipped second with Pretty Point (Mike Smith), swallowing third.

HUGE CREDIT

Coming from Europe, Lady Prancealot was not always incredible. She had plenty issues that needed bags of time to iron out. A tidy $180,000 was collected by owners, Jules Lavarone, Michael Lavarone, and, Jerry McClanahan. Richard Baltas deserves huge credit for patience in preparation, but, not quite on the same level as Tim Padilla.

He travelled to Oklahoma to collect a former stable icon, Merango Tango. Imagine, he was reuniting after sixty months away from the game.

That is an eternity in horse racing. Consequently, at Tampa Bay Downs, Merango Tango (Dean Butler), pulled away free to win his first event from Ox Trot and Jedi Temple, over 1100m.