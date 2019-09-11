Confident Malkia Strikers off to Japan

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok will be keen to test his young players at a global level in the upcoming FIVB World Cup slated for September 14 to 29 in Japan.

This will be Bitok's second appearance at the World Cup as coach of Kenya after taking charge of the 2011 edition also held in Japan.

After winning the African Games in what his first assignment last month since he returned, Bitok has maintained the team that bagged gold in Morocco with libero Elizabeth Wanyama and budding middle blocker Lorine Chebet being the new inclusions.

"I would have liked to have more young players in the team but there was limited time to prepare. We have a talented group which is ready to continue with the good work we did in Morocco," Bitok told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

The enterprising Sharon Chepchumba has been a joy to watch in the African Games and the Inter Continental Olympic qualifiers in August and Bitok is eager to see whether the young blood can impress in the 12-nation tourney.

"We have to start forming a strong foundation with the young players and so far they have been doing well. This is a good opportunity for them to play at a high level competition and gain more exposure," said Bitok.

"We will also be looking to give a good account of ourselves and win a set or two against good teams like USA, Brazil and Serbia," he added.

Kenya will open it's World Cup campaign on Saturday against USA in Hamamtasu. The team jetted out of the country on Wednesday afternoon. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format.

Squad

Setters: Janet Wanja, Jane Wacu

Middle blockers: Trizah Atuka, Caroline Sirengo, Edith Wisa, Lorine Chebet

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Leonida Kasaya, Noel Murambi, Sharon Chepchumba

Opposite: Violet Makuto, Emmaculate Chemtai