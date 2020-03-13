By DEJA VU

The outbreak of coronavirus has adversely affected sports activities around the world.

The following are statements released immediately, announcing an until-further-notice prohibition on public racetrack attendance at various horse racing venues: In response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendation to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people throughout the state to slow the spread of COVID-19, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields will close to the public effective now.

Both tracks are proceeding to race as scheduled, with officials licensed by the California Horse Racing Board allowed to attend.

Much like other sports which have chosen to play without spectators, racing can go ahead with those personnel necessary to ensure safety of horses. It is in everyone's best interest to take these steps, albeit temporary.

LIVE RACING

In addition to being closed to the public for live racing, the venues also are shut for simulcast wagering, morning workouts, Santa Anita's Clocker's Corner and tram tours.

As the COVID-19 outbreak is a fluid situation, the policy will be evaluated on a daily basis on the advice of governmental and health authorities. Gulfstream Park's Florida Derby will still be run, so too the Casino, but only slot machines. It is indeed a unique situation that has to be weathered.

The Dubai World Cup is not halting on March 28 at Meydan Racecourse, but all supporting events including post position draw, Breakfast with the Stars, and, welcome reception, are a definite no no.

Entertainment of any kind is cancelled. Sponsors, accredited media, grooms, jockeys, owners, and, trainers, are able to attend. Results will be recorded as usual.

Obviously, the atmosphere has to be down-graded to zero until this virus flies its wings to another planet.

Inconvenience is at a premium and fully apologised for. But then it is better to at least allow some form of competition to materialize, rather than instilling draconian measures like other forms of sport, namely, cricket, basketball, golf, basketball, and, tennis.

***

Readers are not going to believe that Maximum Security is being sought after again! In the wake of federal charges being pursued against trainer Jason Servis, connections of Saudi Cup runner-up Midnight Bisou, have hinted that Maximum Security ought to be disqualified.

He outlasted Midnight Bisou to prevail by three-quarters of a length in the $20-million Saudi Cup.

There is deep concern and frustration of the apparent cheating and blatant disregard for equine athletes that has been pervasive for all those accused in recent federal charges.

Servis was among 27 people indicted in a wide-reaching action tied to the mislabeling, misbranding, and use of performance-enhancing drugs that swept up everyone involved, vets pharmacists, distributors, included.

Midnight Bisou is currently in quarantine at Arlington after returning to Saudi Arabia. She is joining Steve Asmussen at his Keenland barn, with plans for further 202 campaigns to be determined.

***

Min (Paul Townened), finally grinded out success in the Cheltenham Ryanair Chase, in his fourth festival attempt. Always in the front rank, trainer, Willie Mullins watched his nine-year-old hold a later surge from Saint Calvados, to bag A Division honours.

KEEP PACE

Owned by Rich Ricci, Min was accompanied by Frodon up front in the early stages until last year's winner started to lose touch, only making it to fourth place.

Shattered Love and Aso were others unable to keep pace with Min, who turned up the tempo with Riders On the Storm falling three out when trying to get into contention.

A Plus Tard laid it down to Min (2-1) from that point, but the 7-4 favourite could not find what was needed from the final fence.

Saint Calvados was the last to challenge but the post came in time for Min, who crossed the line a neck too soon. A Plus Tard clipped third spot.