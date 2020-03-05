By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

“Our Olympic dreams have been shattered!” Those were the painful words of national women's beach volleyball team duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala after their trip to Abuja, Nigeria for the second round of the Tokyo Games qualifiers was cancelled.

The two alongside the pair of captain Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya were scheduled to depart for the West African country on Wednesday ahead of the event's kick off on Thursday at Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja, Nigeria but they never travelled.

When Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni reached out to Ministry of Sports for intervention, Principal Secretary Joe Okudo advised that the Ministry of Health will not clear national teams to travel to any country where coronavirus cases had been confirmed.

Nigeria had recorded its first coronavirus case on February 25, an Italian engineer traveling from Milan (one of the Italian towns affected by the virus) to Lagos via Istanbul aboard Turkish Airlines.

The team under the stewardship of Sammy Mulinge was to battle hosts Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Togo in the second round. The top two teams would proceed to the third and final qualification round.

SAD

Advertisement

Makokha said it was sad that after sacrificing a lot during their two-week residential training camp at Flamingo Beach Hotel in Mombasa, the journey had ended unceremoniously.

“We were a better outfit. We had the chance to qualify for the final round and go all the way to the Olympics. I’m really sad," said Makokha, who alongside Naomi Too participated in the 2017 World Beach Volleyball Championships.

"Nigeria has never been a good hunting ground for us. In 2016, the women’s team also failed to participate in the final (Rio Olympics) qualifiers and now this? It’s really unfair and painful,” added a teary Makokha.

Agala said that with the new development, she doesn’t know what the future holds for her as far as the discipline is concerned.

“I have just watched my Olympics dream come down crumbling and it’s painful . We gave our all during training sessions under harsh conditions hoping to proceed to the next level and realise our goal," lamented Agala, who switched from indoor volleyball to beach version last year.

“I have no choice but to direct my energy to my club, Kenya Prisons for the upcoming Africa Clubs Championship and the national league,” added the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League Most Valuable Player.

PITY

Team captain Kasisi said: "That’s the communication we received that we will not be honouring the event and we have no choice but to abide by it. Maybe it was the will of God but it hurts to miss out on the qualifiers after all the hard work. I will resume training with my club (KCB)."

Wavinya noted: “We were looking forward for good results but it will not come to pass. The journey has been cut short.”

Coach Mulinge said it will take a lot of convincing for the players to embrace the sport going forward if the new development was anything to go by.

“It's really a sad moment for the volleyball family. The girls had a big chance of qualifying for Olympics. I pity the players," said Mulinge.