Cryname spared in Betfair Ascot Chase

By DEJA VU

A plurality of masses came strictly to see popular hero, Cyrname, in the Betfair Chase at Ascot, braving brewing winter elements.

Tension was rife at the final fence when Cyrname went down and refused to get up again.

Familiar screens were immediately placed around him which made the crowd fall silent in disbelief.

What seemed like an eternity of worry, soon turned to joy, when Cyrname gathered himself enough to regain his stature.

SENSATIONAL

Cheering was similar to the noise of a football World Cup goal. A reception fit for Kings. Vets were sensational. Apparently, Cyrname had been winded - an extremely uncomfortable feeling for anyone.

As probably the best Chaser around, it so happened that Cyrname was already exhausted, and not about to be involved in any flashy finishes.

Trainer, Paul Nicholls was pretty emotional. Horses are family, no matter what.

It was a race packed with drama. Riders Onthe Storm (Sam Twiston-Davies), was almost depleted with only the last fence to clear, when Traffic Fluid (Josh Moore), started making giant waves.

Traffic Fluid could have just struck oil, but sadly, sprawled south, having made a mistake.

NO HARM

Luckily, no harm was incurred, but he was returning from a lengthy 469 day absence, meaning more lay-off. Riders Onthe Storm, went on with dignity grinding a 14 length credit over Janika.

He will next attempt the Ryanair at Cheltenham in March, although bookies are not confident in abilities, suggesting odds of 10-1. Cyrname is not running again this season.

He has to be examined thoroughly, having always had wind issues. It requires a small procedure to recauterise his palate.

***

Fate plays its part in mysterious ways. At Lingfield, there were tears flooding from every corner, when all-weather sprinter-specialist, Kachy was injured beyond repair.

SLOW DOWN

He happened to be readied for a defence of his Crown over Easter.

Jockey, Richard Kingscote, set the ball rolling in front, until he felt something was seriously wrong.

Forced to slow down and stop mid-way, Richard knew it was to be a sinister tale.