DCI crack KVF league play-offs puzzle

The status quo in the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation league was maintained as the regular league season came to an end at the Kapsabet showground in Nandi County on Saturday.

The quartet of champions General Service Unit, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces sealed the top four positions at the end of the two-day event, to set up yet another showdown in the play-offs next month.

GSU finished the league unbeaten with 32 points from 11 matches having won against Administration Police (AP) 3-0 (25-16,25-17,25-18) and 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) against Equity Bank in their last fixtures on Friday.

KPA finished second with 29 points thanks to a 3-1 (28-30, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22) win against AP while Prisons recovered from Thursday’s defeats at the hands of KPA and GSU to win against their compatriots Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) before they amassed six more points after Vihiga and Bungoma County failed to honour their ties.

PRISONS THIRD

The development saw Prisons finish with 29 points same as KPA but have an inferior set score and ratio, while KDF wrapped up the top four finish with 24 points after winning against Kenya Army 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-23) on Friday.

Prisons’ captain Ibrahim Odour said what matters is that they made the play-offs.

“It’s not the way we would have liked to end the regular season but it’s what it is and I’m just glad that we made it to the last four,” said the former national team player.

In the women’s category, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will make their debut at the November 22-24 play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after coming from a set down to see off KDF 3-1(17-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-19) before they succumbed to Kenya Prisons 2-3 (15-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 11-15) in the second match to join KCB, Kenya Pipeline and champions Prisons.

KCB topped the standings with 18 points, as same champions Kenya Prisons although the bankers enjoy a superior set score and ratio.

WALKOVERS

Pipeline settled for third position with 17 points as DCI sealed the top four position with 13 points.

KCB and Pipeline were awarded three points each after their opponents Bungoma County and Kenya Army were a no-show.

DCI team manager Neddy Kilimo said they are glad their patience has finally paid off.

“We are extremely happy with the overall development. However, we are aware the real battle awaits us in the play-offs as it will be our first time and that’s why we want to start preparations early," said Kilimo.