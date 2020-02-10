DCI hire new guns for transition season

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Volleyball Federation National League side Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have signed five players for the new season that serves on Friday at Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri.

DCI, who finished fourth in the league last year, have settled for youth as they seek to improve their ranking.

The players drawn from various secondary schools across the nation are outside hitters Veronica Adhiambo (Sega) and Christabel Siyuyu (Lugulu), setters Beldine Chepng'etich (Cheptil) and Susan Losen (Kesogon) as well as middle blocker Mercy Iminza (Lugulu).

DCI coach Daniel Bor said they are targeting an improved performance.

“It was our first time in the play-offs last year and we were not bothered by our position. We picked valuable lessons that I believe will come in handy this season. The new additions have gelled well and are raring to go ahead of the season,” said Bor, who tipped Adhaimbo to be a force to reckon with in the near future thanks to her explosive attack.

“This year, I hope that the club will contribute more players to the national team. Last year, we had (Caroline) Sirengo who performed pretty well and was part of the team that retained the Africa Games title in Rabat, Morocco last year. That boosted the morale of other players who thought they can’t make it to the national team,” offered Bor.

DCI will start their campaign against Kenya Defence Forces before facing defending champions Kenya Prisons.

“They are tough matches to start the season with but again, it will help us gauge our preparedness. The training is going on well and we are hopeful of positive results,” noted Bor.

Adhiambo and Siyuyu will battle for a starting place with Joan Barasa and Caroline Jeruto, while Chepng'etich and Losen will vie with Faith Imodia and Jane Mumbua.