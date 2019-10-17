By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Fresh from winning the Nyerere Cup in Tanzania, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women’s volleyball team are targeting a slot in the play off as the Kenya Volleyball Federation regular season comes to an end next week in Kapsabet.

DCI saw off APR of Rwanda 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16) last week to emerge winners and DCI team manager Neddy Kilimo believes the team will build on the development to finally make it to the last four after Bungoma County denied them the chance last season.

Kilimo however said Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) stand in their way but they are prepared to go all the way.

On paper, champions Kenya Prisons, KCB and Kenya Pipeline have secured their places in the play-offs if their performance in the league so far is anything to go by and only one slot is up for grabs.

TOUGH MATCH

KDF have only played two league matches and have two points, while DCI have nine points from four matches. The two teams face off in Kapsabet with the winner of the contest almost guaranteed of a place in the play-offs.

“It’s our target to play in the play-offs but for that to happen, we will have to go the extra mile. Luckily, we are from participating in the Nyerere Cup earlier this week and the players are in competition mood,” said Kilimo.

“The presence of Kenya international centre Caroline Sirengo has been rewarding. She really grown in terms of the game and we hope the experience and exposure she has picked in the national team will come in handy in the league and future assignments.”

Sirengo, a middle blocker, was part of the team that participated and FIVB World Cup in Japan, where the home team recorded a win against new found African rivals Cameroon to finish 11th out of 12 participating nations. She was also part of the Malkia Strikers team that retained gold in the African Games in Morocco in August.