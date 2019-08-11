Debutant Akinyi raring to go ahead of African Games

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Everlyne Akinyi may be a boxer by default but she is determined to make an impact and shine in the forthcoming African Games in Morocco.

The 12th edition of the continental games will be held in the cities of Rabat and Casablanca from August 19-September 2. The team is expected to leave the country on Friday.

She is a former footballer and her transformation to a boxer was not a walk in the park as her mother was opposed to the move.

“My mum was not happy when I told her that I was shifting gears to boxing from football,” says Akinyi. “She told me from the word go that boxing is a bad game but after registering victories in the local league and word reached her that I have been selected to join the national team to African Games to Morocco she could not hide her joy and gave me her blessings.”

“My mum is now my number one fan and has been encouraging me to fight hard and take care of my head and eyes,” she adds.

She said she is now working hard to improve her speed at the residential camp at Kasarani, Nairobi.

Rookie Akinyi who started as a footballer in the lakeside town of Kisumu told Nation Sport believes she will be the surprise package.

The former Manyatta United FC striker cum defender said that since she abandoned football for her passion boxing she has been enjoying the game.

“I have played three league matches and I have won two and lost one so far against experienced boxer Lorna Kusa who is also part of Team Kenya,” said Akinyi.

Akinyi, 27, who is making her debut international appearance in the 60kg lightweight category and is among the four women boxers who will represent Kenya in the continental showpiece.

“Days when Kenya was being represented by one or two boxers in international championships are soon coming to an end because more young women are climbing the ring as they have seen they can make it big like Fatuma Zarika,” said Akinyi.

The other three women boxers in the squad who include Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare (flyweight), Lorna Kusa (welter) and Elizabeth Akinyi (middle) have all tasted international action.