Thunder Snow is the first horse to win this race twice, amid a wonderful fireworks display.

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

The Longines Dubai Sheema Classic went to Old Persian, ridden by William Buick. Trainer Charlie Appleby was appointed in July 2013, for Godolphin, after 15 years working for Sheikh Mohammad as a travelling head lad, stable head lad and assistant.

Charlie was previously a keen jockey, riding in a number of point-to-points and amateur flat races. Godolphin, Charlie, and, William, won three of Saturday's races. Blue Point snapped the Al Quoz Sprint, and, Cross Counter completed their hat-trick in the Dubai Gold Cup.

SPECIAL

Any jockey is just appreciative to find one strike on such an occasion. This was truly special.

But even more so, was the adoration from spectators when Almond Eye (Christophe Lemaire), plastered rivals in the Dubai Turf. As Japan's absolute greatest filly, Almond Eye, also beat compatriot Vivlos (Michael Barzalona), without blinking.

Now then, what about the $12 Dubai World Cup? As was predicted, it was a marvelous race. Contrary to what connections thought about Thunder Snow's draw, it did not affect the stunning performance he produced to furnish the wire by a mere moustache, from Gronowski (Oisin Murphy).

SHINE

Gunnevera, Pavel, Audible, and, Yoshida, followed on. North America was not in any mood to shine. Even less so, Capezzano - they both went into slumber mode.

However, jockey Christophe Soumillon, was so keen to strike, he did use his whip excessively. Would not be surprised if there is a fine waiting for him.

Thunder Snow is the first horse to win this race twice, amid a wonderful fireworks display. Trainer Saeed bin Suroor, owner, His Highness

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and, family, were totally overwhelmed by their star.

Remember Dubai Millennium winning huge races, way back from 1998 onwards? That was their favourite, but now Thunder Snow is also being categorized in the same sentence.

DELIGHT

Last year, at the prize giving ceremony, Sheikh Mohammad was seen doing a dance of delight.