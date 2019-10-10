By DEJA VU

More by this Author

The Qipco 1,000 Guineas favourite Quadrilateral faces eight rivals seeking to become Khalid Abdullah's latest development in the bet365 Fillies' Mile on Friday at Newmarket.

It begins the Dubai Future Champions two-day festival. Quadrilateral, another off-spring from Frankel, just bolted away at Newbury last month.

However, following a decision to stump up the £40,000 supplementary fee, Quadrilateral has a really strong test, with opposition headed by Aidan O'Brien's, Love. O'Brien has won this race five times.

Jessica Harrington, successful in Sunday's Prix Marcel Boussac with Albigna, trains the other Irish contender, Cayenne Pepper, unbeaten as yet.

Likewise, Powerful Breeze is also unbeaten for trainer Hugo Palmer, while Frankie Dettori rides Anastarsia. Ananya, Boomer, Queen Daenerys, and, West End Girl, complete the field. Some of these names are new to pundits.

Limato is searching for a third successive strike in the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes, where only four others are there to tackle him - Mustashry, Shine So Bright, Oh This Is Us, and, Solar Gold.

Advertisement

The £120,000 bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap, has a more healthy19 runners.

***

Meanwhile, Victoria Police have charged former champion trainer Darren Weir, over alleged animal cruelty and conspiracy offences.

It is such a serious case, including charges of conspiracy to defraud Racing Victoria, engaging in the torturing, abusing, overworking, and, terrifying of a thoroughbred racehorse, causing unreasonable pain and suffering.

Weir and three other people will start their hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court, October 23.

INVESTIGATION

Weir, who won the 2015 Melbourne Cup when Michelle Payne famously led Prince Of Penzance to the line, has been under investigation by police since three electronic jiggers – devices used to electronically shock horses – were found in a bedroom in his Ballarat home in January.

Weir and two other men were arrested but released without charge, following the January 29 raids.