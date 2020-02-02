By AGNES MAKHANDIA

African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has awarded the hosting rights for both the men’s and women’s 2019 club championship to Egypt.

The women’s event is set for April 1 to 11, while the men’s is scheduled for April 12-22.

Egypt were the highest bidders with Sh4 million, flooring Tunisia, who had channelled 2.5 million to host the event.

Kenya will be represented by national champions Kenya Prisons, KCB and Africa club bronze medallists Kenya Pipeline in the women’s category, while in the men’s category regulars General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority, who will make their debut at the event, will fly the country's flag.

CAVB invited all interested National Federations, clubs or cities to submit bids to host the competitions on October 15, 2019.

Interested bidders were free to submit bids for both events, or for either the Men's or the Women's Championship.

By November 15, CAVB had not received any hosting application.

CAVB then re-opened the biding and sent out a circular letter on December 1, 2019 to all interested parties to submit their bids by December 15, 2019.

This also lapsed without any submissions. CAVB thus re-opened the bid yet again, but at a reduced minimum fee. The bids were to be submitted by February 2, 2020.

As of Sunday, CAVB received Sh2.5 million from the Tunisia Volleyball Federation, while Al Ahly Sporting Club from Egypt channelled Sh4 million for both the men’s and women’s event.