Eight clubs battle for national glory

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Perennial rivals Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline women teams cross swords yet again in the highlight of the three-day Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs that get underway at Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena, Kasarani on Friday.

Kenya Commercial Bank, winners in 2008, will tackle upstarts Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as they look to claim only their second women’s title.

Defending men’s champion General Service Unit (GSU) take on rivals Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) while Kenya Ports Authority tackle Prisons in Friday’s matches of the big boys. The play-offs will be played on a round robin format.

Defending women’s champions Prisons will be out to inflict revenge on their big rivals who beat them during the regular season, while Pipeline will be keen to complete a double on the correctional facility wardens and regain the title.

The oilers surrendered the national title last year after holding on to it since 2014.

Prisons, who will be without the services of their assistant coach Azenga Mavisi who lost his father on Monday, have drafted in experienced middle blocker Diana Khisa to hold brief in the same capacity.

Speaking ahead of the clash the wardress coach Josp Barasa acknowledged it will be a tough match but was quick to note they had prepared well and were not in any hurry to surrender their title.

Barasa at the same time said they will rely Joy Luseneka and Herman Kipyegon in the setting department as regular Jane Wacu is not available.

“The clash has always gone either way in previous encounters and there is a lot of expectations. We wrapped up our training on Thursday morning and the players are eager and ready for the play-offs,” said Barasa.

“We are looking for a day one win,” added Barasa.

Pipeline coach ex-international Margaret Indakala was all eager for the encounter.

"We will put our right foot forward. As much as we don’t have our captain and integral player Triza Atuka who is nursing a knee injury, we just want to play well and win, not for us but for her because we know how badly she wanted to be at this stage,” said Indakala.