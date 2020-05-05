Emisael Jaramillo registers a 1,000th victory in North America

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Jockey Emisael Jaramillo registered his 1,000th striker in North America, Saturday, when he shipped Loriloupies to sweet success in the third race at Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Florida. It was one of four winners for Jaramillo.

The 43-year-old Venezuelan, Jaramillo rode more than 4,000 to the front in his native country – where he was a 13-time champion – before venturing to South Florida in 2015.

He has ridden more than 200 firsts in each of the last four years, primarily at Gulfstream and Gulfstream Park West. Leading, owner Arindel, continued to thrive with Nach Papa.

***

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe flop, Fierement, bounced back to his best at Kyoto on Sunday, becoming the fifth horse to win back-to-back runnings of the Spring Tenno Sho, under a stunning raspy Christophe Lemaire.

The Takahisa Tezuka-owned five-year-old, restored his reputation as one of Japan's finest stayers, stopping at nothing to deny Stiffelio, with Kiseki at 66-1, by a nose.

Rather difficult conditions were against Fierement in the Arc, but he returned with a bang in the two mile contest, making gradual headway from far behind.

What a close finish it was. Christophe Lemaire found his fourth consecutive Tenno Sho in the process. Jockeys have to serve pre-race quarantine restrictions in personal certified adjustment rooms.

Advertisement

This is a much better solution than communal co-ordination quarters at the tracks.

***

Leading Australian rider, Hugh Bowman,39, revelled at Kensington when prompting a massive 2,810-1 five-timer, even being narrowly denied a famous six-timer in the final race, by a neck.

He is notoriously best known for his association with wonder mare Winx. Hugh was beaten in two contests, until luck fell nicely upon him.