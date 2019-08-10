Fallout over Ramdoo’s departure

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The fallout after Shaileen Ramdoo’s exit as coach of the national women volleyball team continued Friday, with the Italian coach accusing his colleagues on the technical bench of sabotage and a lack of professionalism.

But the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has denied these accusations, and in turn also accused the coach of dividing the team and physically assaulting a member of the technical bench when the team was competing at the Africa Nations Championship in Egypt last month.

Ramdoo was forwarded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) last May as part of a technical assistance program aimed at preparing the team ahead of next year’s Olympics.

In three months, he led the Malkia Strikers to winning the Zone V African Games qualifiers in Kampala and a second place behind Cameroon at the Africa Nations Championship.

He was also in charge when Kenya lost all the three matches against hosts Italy, Belgium and Netherlands at the Intercontinental Olympic qualifiers earlier this month.

“I didn’t receive support from the federation and my colleagues at the technical bench. I was pushed out,” said Ramdoo.

“There is player power within the team. Some senior players are not working hard enough but somehow they always find themselves in the final team for international assignments. Maybe it’s they are so close to some coaches. So young players miss chances to grow.”

KVF president Waithaka Kioni, technical director David Lung’aho and team captain Mercy Moim have, however, denied these allegations.

“Ramdoo’s contract expired and even though we considered renewing it through FIVB, his relationship with players had deteriorated and it was impossible for him to remain in charge,” said Kioni.

“I have been in the national team for 10 years. I have worked under several coaches but it was difficult coexisting with Ramdoo. He only wanted us to communicate with him via e-mail, he used offensive language when communicating to the players and coaches. We didn’t improve when he was here,” added Moim.

“We will start vetting foreign coaches who come here. Ramdoo lacked professionalism,” claimed Lung’aho.

Meanwhile, KVF has appointed Paul Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josep Baraza to take charge of the Malkia Strikers ahead of the 2019 Africa Games which serve off in Morocco on August 17.