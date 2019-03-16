By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Tevin Farmer defended his IBF super featherweight title for the third time with a one-sided unanimous decision over Irish challenger Jono Carroll on Friday in Philadelphia.

Farmer improved his record to 29-4-1 by winning the battle of attrition between the two southpaws at the Liacouras Centre at Temple University.

Judges Dave Braslow and Sylvain Leblanc both had it 117-111 for Farmer, while judge John Poturaj had it 117-110 for Farmer.

Carroll dropped to 16-1-1 with three knockouts.

Farmer, who hasn't lost in seven years, extended his winning streak 22-straight fights.

Carroll was in danger of being knocked down at the end of the 11th round when Farmer wobbled him by slamming a right hook into his chin.