Farmer successfully defends IBF title with victory over Carroll
Saturday March 16 2019
LOS ANGELES
Tevin Farmer defended his IBF super featherweight title for the third time with a one-sided unanimous decision over Irish challenger Jono Carroll on Friday in Philadelphia.
Farmer improved his record to 29-4-1 by winning the battle of attrition between the two southpaws at the Liacouras Centre at Temple University.
Judges Dave Braslow and Sylvain Leblanc both had it 117-111 for Farmer, while judge John Poturaj had it 117-110 for Farmer.
Carroll dropped to 16-1-1 with three knockouts.
Farmer, who hasn't lost in seven years, extended his winning streak 22-straight fights.
Carroll was in danger of being knocked down at the end of the 11th round when Farmer wobbled him by slamming a right hook into his chin.
Farmer closed the 12th with a barrage of heavy shots, before referee Gary Rosato separated the two at the final bell.