 Farmer successfully defends IBF title - Daily Nation
Farmer successfully defends IBF title with victory over Carroll

Saturday March 16 2019

Tevin Farmer (right) and Jono Carroll exchange punches during their IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship bout at Liacouras Centre on March 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. PHOTO | DREW HALLOWELL |  AFP

By AFP
LOS ANGELES

Tevin Farmer defended his IBF super featherweight title for the third time with a one-sided unanimous decision over Irish challenger Jono Carroll on Friday in Philadelphia.

Farmer improved his record to 29-4-1 by winning the battle of attrition between the two southpaws at the Liacouras Centre at Temple University.

Judges Dave Braslow and Sylvain Leblanc both had it 117-111 for Farmer, while judge John Poturaj had it 117-110 for Farmer.

Carroll dropped to 16-1-1 with three knockouts.

Farmer, who hasn't lost in seven years, extended his winning streak 22-straight fights.

Carroll was in danger of being knocked down at the end of the 11th round when Farmer wobbled him by slamming a right hook into his chin.

Farmer closed the 12th with a barrage of heavy shots, before referee Gary Rosato separated the two at the final bell.

