Fast-rising attacker makes Olympics provisional squad

Fast-rising left attacker Pamela Adhiambo has been drafted in the national women’s volleyball provisional team that was scheduled to start training on April 1 ahead of the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

However, the team under the stewardship of acclaimed coach Paul Bitok will have to put on hold their training sessions following government-driven cautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nyakach Secondary School alumnus is part of the 20-member squad that was scheduled to start training at Moi International Sports Centre indoor Arena, Kasarani next month.

Adhiambo, who joined Kenya Pipeline this year from Nyakach, was part of the under 20 team that participated in the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Nairobi as Kenya finished a distant fifth in the eight nation tournament that saw Egypt win the title.

Kenya Prisons middle blocker Shyrene Chepkemboi makes a return to the team.

Chepkemboi was named in the provisional squad for the World Championship qualifiers in 2017, but was later dropped.

Bitok said he had sent the training program to all the 20 players as they await communication from the government going forward.

“Safety is key. At a personal level I would like the Olympics to be postponed, but we will have to wait and see. At this moment, players' discipline is key and I hope they are following the exercise regime as they keep safe.

But I’m encouraged by the fact that atleast all the qualified teams to the bonanza are not training due to the coronavirus. It would have been saddening had it been that other teams are training and that in a way puts us at par,” said Bitok.

Kenya will be returning to the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus. They defeated Botswana, Nigeria, Egypt and new found rivals and hosts, Cameroon during the African qualifiers that were held in January to book the sole slot reserved for Africa.

The East Africans are drawn in pool A that features South Korea, Serbia, Dominican Republic, Brazil and the hosts.

Kenya failed to record a win in their last appearance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Kenya faced Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Japan and hosts Greece.

Pool 'B' features China, USA, Russia, Italy, Argentina and Turkey. The top two teams will book a place in the semi-finals. Cameroon represented Africa at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

