Zarika retains WBC Super bantamweight title at KICC

Kenya's Fatuma “Iron Fist" Zarika on Saturday retained her World Boxing Council (WBC) world super bantamweight title for the third consecutive time.

Zarika, 34, retained her title when she defeated Zambia Catherine Phiri by a unanimous points decision on at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Judges Michael Neequaye, Fillemon Meya and Irene Semakula scored 98-92, 99-91 and 97-93 respectively.

Zarika led 39-37, 39-37 and 39-37 midway the scheduled 10 rounder and 79-73, 79-73 and 77-75 in the eighth round.

“It wasn't easy but I did my best. I did it for my fans and Kenyans," said Zarika, who stretched her record to 31 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Phiri, who still wants a rematch, has 16 wins, four losses.

OKWIRI DISPATCHES BRUNO

In the undercards, Referee Wycliffe Marende was forced to step in and save Kenya-based Pascal Bruno from further punishment by Kenya's Rayton “Boom Boom" Okwiri one minute and 54 seconds into the third round.

Okwiri dominated experienced Bruno from the word go in the middleweight bout that was scheduled for eight rounds.

The 32-year-old Okwiri extended his unbeaten record to five wins, all through TKOs. Bruno, 45, now has 22 wins, 15 losses and five draws.

Earlier on, Idd Mkwera from Tanzania also stopped Kenya's Nicholas Mwangi in the second round of their six-round super lightweight bout.

Referee Frank Olando had to intervene to rescue Mwangi.

Sarah Achieng had Joice Awino on the edge before dispatching her in the second of their scheduled six round super lightweight contest.

Achieng, 31, who is the Universal Boxing Organisation Intercontinental champion, extended her record to 13 wins and two losses while Awino, 30, now has a 7-8-1 record.