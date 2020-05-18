By DEJA VU

With six wins through nine races, including a strike on Bellafina in the Grade 3, $100,000 Desert Stormer Stakes, French-born jockey, Flavien Prat, was poised to join the legendary Laffit Pincay Junior on Sunday, as the only other jockey to ever record seven wins in a single day, at The Great Race Place.

Only one more jive remained on the card.

It did not pan out as planned, when Prat ended up sixth at Santa Anita, California. Those who did oblige were: Qurelle, Noor Khan, Collusion Illusion, Bellafina, Harper's Gallop, and, Bud Night.

SANTA ANITA

Prat nonetheless joined some very select company, as the feat had only been accomplished 12 times dating back to December 25, 1934.

The first jockey to ever win six in a day at Santa Anita, was the immortal Bill Shoemaker, a 17-time leading rider here who won six in 1962. Laffit Pincay managed the seven in 1987.

Prat, 27, was pleased with his accomplishment, after lifting weights at home for ten weeks. It is much harder than real training on horses. He is now thirteen ahead of Abel Cedillo on 55, and looks forward to Memorial Weekend where he is engaged on War of Will, for Mike Casse in the Shoemaker Mile.

War of Will was among the top three-year-olds in America last year, and has a penchant for grass. The distance should be ideal. United runs in the Charles Wittingham Stakes. He has a great chance.

Racing continues at Santa Anita on Friday, but still no public admittance. Jockeys are required to wear masks, which is extremely inhibiting.

The Aga Khan's, Simeen, is currently 5-1 for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, after a hand ride from Christophe Soumillon in the Prix de la Pistole at Chantilly. The daughter of Lope De Vega is now three from three and trainer Jean-Claude Rouget believes she has a big future, even though notsyet tried to contest a Pattern race.

It is actually only the start of the season, even in mid May. There are many huge races to come as proceedings have started rolling along quite nicely.

Freddy Head and Andre Fabre are masters at taking it slowly, carefully peaking for important events.

It is customary to seeing big names dominate the jumps scene in Britain, with Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson. In Ireland, Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are Kings.

The same situation is also present in France where Francois Nicolle and David Cottin are both churning out winners in the early skirmishes.