Focus on WBC title for Okwiri after triumph

Olympian Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri has set his sights on the World Boxing Council (WBC) International title after knocking out Tanzanian Hussein Itaba for the vacant Africa Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight title on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Okwiri said he is likely to move his training base to United Kingdom before featuring in a non-title bout in August this year. “Hopefully I will take a shot at the WBC International title early next year God willing,” said Okwiri after his victory at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Okwiri’s none-title bout will feature as an undercard to Kenyan Judy Waguthii’s WBC Silver female super lightweight title bout in August this year in Kirinyaga County.

Okwiri upheld his unbeaten run to six bouts when he needed one minute and 18 seconds of the third round to knockout Itaba and claim his maiden continental title in a well-attended Main Events Promotions extravaganza.

Okwiri kept the more muscular and taller Itaba tactically at bay, testing him with good body lunches in the first and second round.

Then Okwiri would go all-out with some good combinations before unleashing a thunderous bolo left punch on Itaba’s jaw to send him to the canvass at the at the far corner.

Referee Steve “Vedo” Okumu gave Itaba 10 counts but still he wobbled forcing the referee to stop the bout in the third of the scheduled 10-round contest.

Okwiri now has five wins and a draw (6-0-1) while Itaba has six wins, fours loses and two draws (6-4-2) record.

Waguthii, 34, warmed up to her WBC Silver title defence with a well-crafted knockout of Tanzanian Asha Nzoa. Waguthii sent Nzoa on her knees with a flurry of punches 23 seconds in the third of scheduled eight-round bout. Referee Daniel Otieno had no option but to halt the bout.

“Nzoa came with threats but I believed in myself having trained well. Mark you I am at home and I wouldn’t have disappointed my fans,” said Waguthii who stretched her record 16-9-4 while Nzoa, 31, has 4-8-3.

Kenya’s heavyweight champion Morris Okolla pounded Tanzanian Alfonse Mchuatumbo to submission to see his seconders throw in the towel none minute and 59 seconds into the third round.

Kenya’s Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) African welterweight champion James Onyango was stunningly knockout out by Tanzanian Hamisi Maya in the sixth of the scheduled eight-round welterweight contest.