Focus on recovery, not Olympics for Atuka

Malkia Strikers middle blocker Trizah Atuka has said she is not in a hurry to return from injury so that she features in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Kenya Pipeline captain has been out on action since October last year due to a knee injury.

She damaged her knee ligaments during the Nandi County Open Tournament in Kapsabet and was ruled out for nine months.

Speaking on Tuesday during the unveiling of Paul Gitau as the Pipeline’s new coach, Atuka said she is recovering well and will stick to the timeline advised by the doctor.

“People keep asking if I will be ready before July to go for the Olympics. I do not want to rush my injury for a trip (Olympics). I believe those who qualified deserve the chance to go to Tokyo. I will take my time to heal then return stronger,” said Atuka.

Malkia Strikers qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics thanks to their victories over Egypt, Botswana, Cameroon and Nigeria in the African Olympic qualifiers in Cameroon earlier this month.

The middle blocker tipped the national team to shine at the Olympics.

She urged her Kenya Pipeline teammates to give their best, so that the team returns to its lost glory under coach Gitau.

“Let us accord the new technical bench the much needed support so that we go back to where we were before,” said Atuka.

Kenya Pipeline has missed out on the league titles for two consecutive seasons.