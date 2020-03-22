Ex-Kenya Prisons stars regroup in new league team

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

After their services were deemed surplus at the Kenya Prisons women’s volleyball team, atleast 10 players have found a new home at the newly formed Nairobi Prisons set to feature in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

The team was set to make it's debut in the league during the second leg that was scheduled for Friday in Kisumu but the event was put on hold due to government-driven cautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Former national team setter Salome Wanjala headlines the squad that has Pauline Nyongesa, Elshebah Jepkemboi, Jane Jepkemboi and captain Catherine Simiyu.

Others are Caren Wekesa, Esther Simiyu, Sarah Mutoro, Gladys Munge and Dorcas Jepleting.

With the entry of Nairobi Prisons - it brings to eight the number of women’s team in the league that has got reigning champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Ladies Volleyball team, Kenya Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Bungoma County and Ashton.

Team manager Robinson Okoth acknowledged most of the players had been out of competitive action for a while now but was quick to note they are doing everything possible to get them back on track.

Okoth said they are not under pressure to achieve anything this season but believes they could make the play-offs.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will proceed to the play-offs.

Last year regulars Kenya Prisons, KCB, Pipeline and newcomers DCI made the play-offs in the women’s category as champions General Service Unit, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Prisons and KDF made it to the title battle in the men’s league.

“We are happy that the Prisons department allowed the formation of another outfit. We all know we have few women teams in the league and the new development is a plus not only to Prisons but to a large extend the federation which has bemoaned the dwindling numbers of the women teams," Okoth said, who is also the Nairobi Prisons men's team manager.