Former Kenyan international boxer dead

The 1978 Edmonton Commonwealth Games bantamweight bronze medallist, Douglas Maina is dead.

National coordinator of Heroes and Heroines in Sports, legendry sprinter Rose Tata-Muya disclosed Thursday that Maina passed on early Thursday morning.

Tata-Muya said that she received the sad news from Maina’s wife Wanjiru, who texted her at around 7.47am on Thursday saying, “My husband has rested.”

Maina passed away at his house in Donholm, Nairobi after ailing for a couple years.

“He has been in-and-out of hospital for some years,” said Tata-Muya, who was in the same Team Kenya with Maina for the 1978 African Games and 1978 Edmonton Commonwealth Games.

“It’s a sad morning for the country,” said Tata-Muya

Veteran sports writer John Nene noted that Maina, known for his snapping deadly right punch, won bronze medals at the 1978 African Games in Algiers and Edmonton at bantamweight.

“He was a good friend, having known each other in early 70s as junior boxers at Pumwani,” said Nene.

Maina was in the famous “Hit Squad” that won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals from the 1978 Edmonton “Club Games”.

Brothers Steve Muchoki (light flyweight) and Michael Irungu (Flyweight) won gold with Patrick Waweru (lightweight) and Abdurahman Athumani (light middleweight) settling for silver.

Maina, Michael Mwangi (light welterweight) and Edward Thande (Light heavyweight) claimed bronze.

Kenya finished atop the boxing standings with two gold, one silver and two bronze at the 1978 Algiers African Games where Maina claimed bronze.