Former Malkia Strikers coach Gilbert 'Fabisch' Ohanya dies

The Kenyan volleyball fraternity is mourning the loss of Gilbert "Fabisch" Ohanya after a long battle with prostrate cancer.

Ohanya, a former national team coach, breathed his last at 12.30am on Saturday at his Ugunja home. He died aged 69.

"He died shortly after midnight after struggling with cancer since 2016. It's a big loss for us as family since he was just about to celebrate his 70th birthday," his wife Anastacia told Nation Sport.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni led the volleyball fraternity in remembering the icon who guided Malkia Strikers to her first Olympics in 2000.

"This is tragic news because Ohanya has made tremendous contribution to the development of volleyball in the country as a coach. He mentored many female players and his passion for volleyball was unrivalled. I remember one time we were in Morocco and he guided Posta to a win against a top Egyptian club. He went round the entire court on his knees and raising his hands up thanking God for the win. It was such a dramatic scene but it showed how he loved the game," said Kioni.

His deputy Charles Nyaberi also hailed Ohanya as a mentor of the current crop of coaches.

"Many coaches of the current generation passed through his hands. He really helped to shape their coaching careers. His love for volleyball showed when he retired from coaching at the high level and went to his rural home where he led Ambira High School to the nationals on several occasions," offered Nyaberi.

Moses Epoloto, head of KVF's Coaching Commission, described Ohanya as a "mentor" who left a legacy having achieved considerable success with both the men and women national teams.