Former world boxing champion handed long jail term

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

Argentine former welterweight world boxing champion Carlos Baldomir was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for the repeated sexual abuse of one of his daughters, a court in Santa Fe announced.

The 48-year-old, who was World Boxing Council champion for 10 months in 2006, was arrested in 2016 following allegations by his ex-wife that he had abused his daughter between 2012 and 2014, when she was seven to eight years old.

He was unanimously convicted of "repeated sexual abuse" of a minor.

The sentence was read out behind closed doors to protect the identity of the victim. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

When the trial began on Thursday, Baldomir showed his middle finger to those present, a provocative gesture recorded by television cameras.

Baldomir's greatest career highlight came in January 2006 when he shocked the unified welterweight champion Zab Judah.

After a successful defense of his WBC crown against the late Arturo Gatti, Baldomir lost his title to Floyd Mayweather in a November 2006 unification bout.

He retired in 2014 with a record of 49 wins, 15 by knock-out, 16 defeats and six draws.

He started his career as a trainer and in 2016 was given an award by the Argentine congress for achievement in sport.