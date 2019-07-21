Notorious wins Italian Cup at Ngong

Seven-year-old, Notorious, trained by Onesmus Mutua for Justin Mburu, has been a model of solidity, already clipping nine winners and eight places. Mutua went on to furnish a treble, as did jockey, Josphat Kultiang.

Moonlight Shadow lived up to all her hoopla as an equine oasis of tranquility, in the Prince of Wales Trophy, for Sarah Spencer. Joe Muya was on also hot Nakuru form with a treble from Wind Rose, Eternal, and, Miss Zuri. Pharoah's Advocate short-headed Gold Pot in the Stewards' Cup. Nothing else mattered, way behind. Strangely, neither Public Hero nor Flash Harry, combusted at any stage.