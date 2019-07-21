Notorious wins Italian Cup at Ngong
Sunday July 21 2019
Notorious (James Muhindi), ran a barnstorming race, to modernise obvious ambitions that Harbour Bay and Shaman were attempting to improvise.
Seven-year-old, Notorious, trained by Onesmus Mutua for Justin Mburu, has been a model of solidity, already clipping nine winners and eight places. Mutua went on to furnish a treble, as did jockey, Josphat Kultiang.
Moonlight Shadow lived up to all her hoopla as an equine oasis of tranquility, in the Prince of Wales Trophy, for Sarah Spencer. Joe Muya was on also hot Nakuru form with a treble from Wind Rose, Eternal, and, Miss Zuri. Pharoah's Advocate short-headed Gold Pot in the Stewards' Cup. Nothing else mattered, way behind. Strangely, neither Public Hero nor Flash Harry, combusted at any stage.
NGONG RESULTS
12.30 pm - First Race - The Prince of Wales Trophy (1,200m)
1. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe) Visionaire-Fairy Lantern
2. Compadre (Richard Kibet)
3. Kalola (Patrick Mungai)
4. Gwen (James Muhindi)
Distance: 2.4/0.75/9.5. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 1-9. Runners: 4
Owned by Sarah Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
1.05 pm - Second Race - Ewaso Nyiro River Maiden (1,600m)
1. Wind Rose (Henry Muya)
2. Kalinga (James Muhindi)
3. Inca Ruler (Lesley Sercombe)
Jordan River withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 0.75/half/8. Time: 1:46:1/10 secs. Favourite: Inca Ruler 9-4. Runners: 4
Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya
1.40 pm - Third Race - Kerio River Handicap (1,800m)
1. Eternal (Josphat Kultiang)
2. Grace Kelly (Richard Kibet)
3. Bulawayo (James Muhindi)
Chitaki Springs withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 1.5/1/2.75. Time: 1:58:3/10 secs. Favourite: Grace Kelly 7-4. Runners: 4
Owned and trained by Jie Muya
2.15 pm - Fourth Race - The Italian Cup (2,060m)
1. Notorious (James Muhidi) Black Minnaloushe-Festive
2. Harbour Bay (Josphat Kultiang)
3. Shaman (Patrick Mungai)
4. Piece of Cake (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 1/neck/3.4/2.4. Time: 2:12:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 6
Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua
2.50 pm - Fifth Race - Sondu River Handicap (2,400m)
1. Miss Zuri (Henry Muya)
2. Eighth Wonder (Michael Kiilu)
3. Chyulu Hills (Patrick Mungai)
Distance: 1.75/1.75/nose/2.4. Time: 2:3:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6
Owned by D. Mainda and Master J. Muya. Trainer Joe Muya
3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Stewards' Cup George Drew Series (1,200m)
1. Pharoah's Advocate (Josphat Kultiang) The Sheik-J'adore
2. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Navy Seal (Richard Kibet)
4. Zodi West (Robert Mbatha)
Distance: short-head/8/1.5/3. Time: 1:12:9/10 secs. Favourite: Gold Pot. Runners: 7
Owned by The Galloping Gerriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe
4.00 pm - Seventh Race - Mara River Handicap (1,000m)
1. Kidnap (Michael Kiilu)
2. Risque (Richard Kibet)
3. Tenacious (Patrick Mungai)
Distance: 4/0.75/1.5/0.75. Time: 1:00:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7
Owned by Justin Mburu and F. Mbugua. Trainer Onesmus Mutua
4.40 pm - Eighth Race - The Jardin Lafitte Cup (1,400m)
1. Macushla (Josphat Kultiang) Century Stand-Salome
2. Lettfot (Patrick Mungai)
3. Caen (Joseph Mutevu)
4. Abby Rose (James Muhindi)
Distance: 2.75/half/4/1.5. Time: 1:37:3/10 secs. Favourite: Abby Rose 9-4 Runners: 6
Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua.
Next Meeting July 27 - for the Nairobi Town Plate, Jockey Club Stakes, Sir Ali Bin Salim, JCK Rose Bowl, and, Kenya Cambridgeshire