Crystal Ocean deservedly handled a rain soaked Ascot, which continued to pummel down in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. The more it poured, Crystal Ocean tried gallantly to grit his way through it.

He is far from the best horse Sir Michael Stoute has trained but it would have been an injustice had he eventually been retired without a Royal tilt to his name. Mission accomplished! Stud is next for Crystal.

MADNESS

Eight horses who contested the £750,000 prize, were faced with such madness, that left Arc runner-up, Sea Of Class, literally all at sea. Never featured.

Climbing the hill away from Swinley, Crystal Ocean chased Hunting Horn. Entering the final two furlongs he was driven into the lead by Frankie Dettori. Ballydoyle's 13-8 Magical, could not quite cut it.

Had Enable started her season here, as was once the plan, Dettori would have been one of those trying to get past.

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, must be an obvious target for Crystal, Magical, and, third-placed, Waldgeist.

BLOOD BLISTER

Oisin Murphy's first Royal Ascot winner was on Dashing Willoughby, fending off Barbados and Nayef Road, to bag the Queen's Vase. It was particularly thrilling for Andrew Balding, as Dashing Willoughby nearly did not run, having had to overcome a blood blister on his foot, on the weekend.

He recovered amazingly well, and is now being thought of for the Doncaster St Leger.

Circus Maximus(Ryan Moore 3-1), crossed St. James's Palace Stakes for 3-year-olds, just in time, after blistering away with the Covnetry Stakes on Arizona.

Circus Maximus was prominent throughout the one-mile race, then shook off an exuberant King of Comedy. Too Darn Hot, owned by musical theater impresario Lord, Andrew Lloyd Webber, was third.

UNTOUCHABLE

Circus Maximus, co-owned by Flaxman Stables and Coolmore, is an Irish-bred son of Gallileo out of the Danehill Dancer mare Duntle.

So what happened on Thursday. Frankie was untouchable again. He compared his momentous 449-1 four-timer, to his famous Magnificent Seven, as racing's greatest showman admitted even he was blown away by an achievement that left Royal Ascot stunned to the core.

He pitched A'Ali, Sangarius, Star Catcher, and, Stradivarius, within two sweet hours. Stradivarius helped Frankie match Sir Lester Piggott's 1965 Royal appointment, which also included the Gold Cup.

DRAINED

As you can imagine, Bookmakers were drained out, and, pretty worried that another winner might occur under Frankie's tenureship.

Turgenev, running in the Brittania, shot clear, seemingly on his way to more Frankie stardom, but Harry Bentley decided otherwise, as he brought Biometric into fifth gear, for a jolly good swoop.

The recently-retired Ruby Walsh, arguably Frankie's equivalent over jumps, heaped praise upon his friend: "he rode Stradivarius brilliantly.

