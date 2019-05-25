GSU, KDF into Amaco tourney semis

By DENNIS LUBANGA

By TITUS OMINDE

General Service Unit (GSU), the defending champions of the Africa Merchant Assurance Company Limited (Amaco) international volleyball tournament on Saturday qualified for the semi-finals of this year’s edition after thrashing Administration Police by straight sets of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-19.

GSU, who will now face perennial rivals Kenya Prisons in the semis, dominated the match played at the Eldoret National Polytechnic which is playing host to the two-day event.

GSU head coach Gideon Tarus expressed confidence that his team will defend the title.

“Though this year’s tournament appears to be competitive, I am confident that my boys will retain the title reflecting the hard work that they have put in their training,” he said.

Also into the semis are Sport S of Uganda who silenced Kenya Army by three sets to nil of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16.

Kenya Defence Forces overcame Equity Bank 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 19-25) also to book a place in the last four.

GSU will take on their local nemesis Kenya Prisons in the semis while Sport S of Uganda will play KDF in the other last four tie.

The women’s matches were pushed forward to Sunday.

Bungoma County will play Sports S of Uganda while Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) will face Kenya Prisons in the quarterfinals.

In other quarters matches, guest team Salt factory sports and Baylor, two American volleyball teams, will square it among themselves.

Kenya Pipeline will tackle arch-rivals KCB in the last eight.

The 13th edition of the Amaco international volleyball championship has attracted more than 80 teams from Kenya, Uganda and the US with the finals set to be played on Sunday.

GSU, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and KPA are among some of the local giants competing for glory.

There are also teams from schools and colleges as well as self-sponsored sides.