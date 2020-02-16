GSU, Prisons reign supreme in Nyeri

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Prisons are the men and women's winners of the inaugural Deep heat Kenya Volleyball Federation open tournament that ended on Sunday at the Ruringu Stadium, Nyeri County.

GSU won against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22), while Prisons overwhelmed Kenya Pipeline 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-17).

On their way to the finals, GSU saw off their perennial rivals Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-16), while KDF under the tutelage of newly appointed coach and former player, Elisha Aliwa shocked Kenya Ports Authority 3-1(27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23).

Commenting on the results, KDF coach Aliwa said the tournament was a perfect learning process for him and his young squad.

Aliwa said despite his side not playing in the KVF national league first leg last Friday after their opponents (Western Prisons and Kenya Army) gave the event a wide berth, it proved to be a good outing.

“The team rose to the occasion but we have to work on our back court defence. Our consistency was also wanting and that’s something we have to work on going forward. We hope to build on this performance ahead of next leg in Kisumu next month,” said the former national team setter.

Advertisement