GSU on course to retain crown

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

General Service Unit (GSU) team remained on course of retaining the Kenya Volleyball Federation men's title after seeing off perennial rivals Kenya Prisons 3-0( 25-21,25-20,25-20) in the ongoing national play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on Saturday.

The paramilitary side, which has won the title since 2017 , will now cross swords with Kenya Ports Authority to decide the overall winner as both teams remain unbeaten after two matches.

GSU had won 3-1 against Kenya Defence Forces on Friday.

GSU dominated the entire match as all departments performed, but it was their water right blocks led by experienced Cornelius Lagat that carried the day for them.

GSU led in all the 1st and 2nd TTO of the first set 8-2 and 16-13 with Cornelius Kiplagat, Abiud Chirchir and Bonfenture Wekesa being the main tormentors.

Prisons played a catch up game even with individual efforts by Rodgers Kipkirui and Ibrahim Odouri, but were not enough to stop their opponents who won the set 25-21.

Related Stories KPA seal Africa club champs slot

Advertisement

The script was not any different in the second set as GSU capitalised on Prisons poor reception to lead 8-3 and 16-14 in the 1st and 2nd TTO respectively, before bagging the set 25-20.

GSU powered through the third set as Prisons looked disjointed.

Prisons coach David Lungaho was disappointed with the results.

“It’s not the result I expected but a lot of factors played to the dismal performance. But I must say GSU and KPA are playing well and we have to reassess ourselves going forward. The match against Kenya Defence Forces will not be a walk in park, but we hope to prevail against them," observed the award winning coach.