GSU revive last eight hopes at club champs

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

General Service Unit (GSU) finally bagged its first win - in the third attempt - at the men's Africa club volleyball championship in Egypt, but still, the Kenyan champions face a tall order in its bid to progress to the quarters of the competition.

GSU easily defeated Guinea's AS FAG in straight sets of 25-13,25-12,25-14 at the Ahly Sports Hall in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Kenyan side took full advantage and controlled the game from start to finish with Abuid Chirchir dominating the scorer's charts with 22-points.

GSU has now won one and lost two at the competition, following an earlier 3-2(23-25,25-20,17-25,15-10) loss to Libya's Asaria, coupled with another 3-2(25-20,25-23,18-25,25-27,15-8) defeat at the hands of Ugandan champions Nemo Stars.

To stand a chance of qualifying to the quarters, GSU needs to comprehensively win its final two games in its pool against University of Zimbabwe and Republic of Congo's Mwangaza.

In other matches involving a Kenyan team, Kenya Prisons lost 3-1(22-25,19-25,25-19,29-27) to Libya's Swehly, but coach David Lungahgo pointed out that he was impressed by the team's overall display.

Related Content Kenyan clubs fall in continental championship

He said: "I'm encouraged with our performance against a strong team which finished fourth in this championship last year and one of the favourites to go all the way this year. The way we pushed them was good enough and Sila Kipruto was among the best servers in the game.

This outcome translates Prisons win-lose ratio at the tournament after two games to 1:1, following Monday's inspiring 3-0(25-14,25-20,25-23) win over Ethiopia's Wolaitta.