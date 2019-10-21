GSU welcome influential duo from injury

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Cornelius Kiplagat and Abiud Kipkirui will be available for selection as General Service Unit (GSU) prepare for the final leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League on Friday at Kapsabet.

Team manager Nicholas Kimeli has welcomed the return of the duo as they seek to end the regular season unbeaten. While Kiplagat has recovered from a fracture on his right hand, Kipkirui was nursing a shoulder injury.

“The two have fully recovered but they have not been in active competition. In their absence, Nicholas Matui and Naftali Chumba have done a good job but now with a full squad at our disposal we will be spoilt for choice. That’s what every team wants as it brings healthy competition for slots,” said Kimeli.

The paramilitary side leads the league standings with 21 points from seven matches and will face nemesis Kenya Prisons, Administration Police, Equity Bank and Mombasa Prisons’ in the two-day event.

“On paper, we have already qualified for the play-offs but that doesn’t mean we will sit on our laurels. We are targeting a clean sweep but we are wary of some teams that will be out to spoil our party," said Kimeli.

The record champions will travel to Kapsabet on Wednesday ahead of the event that will serve off on Thursday. GSU will also be buoyed by the return of head coach Gideon Tarus from Bangkok, Thailand where he took part in the recently concluded FIVB International Beach Volleyball Coaching Course.