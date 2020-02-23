German Business Association visits Ngong

By DEJA VU

How kind of the German Business Association to sponsor our whole meeting at Ngong this afternoon.

Included in this package of amusement, is a horse versus D.T. Dobie car race, Military Band, traditional children's activities, different culinary kiosks, and, tempting rewards for best dressed patrons.

Did we fail to mention the the Kenya GBA Fillies Guineas Classic, as well?

Nothing particularly has a ball in their court, but touchdown could emanate from Moonlight Shadow, Lady Eccles, Grey's Moet, or Coralline. Can't get a grip on Wind Rose.

The DB Shenker Handicap seems to be more combative where Dusha, The Bar, Firing Line, and, Caen, are on similar footing.

It is like pushing a rock upstream trying to decipher an outright winner. Pick Six, Place Accumulators, Jackpot, and, Exacta's, should pay out handsomely, as a result.

Public Hero must have some advantage in the Spencer Tryon Trophy, having gained access to extra strength in his seventh year.



SELECTIONS

12.50 pm Cashing In, Supreme Rock



1.25 pm Bulawayo, Istanbul



2.00 pm Comic Star, Winter Comet



2.35 pm Firing Line, Dusha



3.10 pm Anjoli, Fast Five



3.45 pm Moonlight Shadow, Lady Eccles



4.20 pm Public Hero, Quickfire



Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 23/02/2020

12:50 Race 1 The Allianz Maiden

Distance 2060m. A maiden race for three year olds and over

at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6- 6-w) Heavenly Gift (SSL) S. Mwangi (5.0) 58.5 H 1

2 ( 3- 2- 6) Cashing In Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

3 ( 4) Rainbow Moon D. Tanui 57.0 5

4 ( 3- 3- 4) Statuette H. Muya 57.0 4

5 ( 2- 4- 4) Supreme Rock P. Kiarie 57.0 2

1:25 Race 2 The JW Seagon Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 10 and below at closing.Un-rated maidens will be eligible

and will be handicapped level with the top weight.First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 3- 7) Grace O'Malley P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 3

2 (w) Quickfoot K. Nganga (5.0) 57.0 6

3 ( 4- 6- 5) Gwen D. Miri 55.0 5

4 ( 4- 8- 2) Risque J. Muhindi 55.0 8

5 ( 2- 3- 5) Tenacious R. Kibet 55.0 1

6 ( 5-w- 9) Chyulu Hills H. Muya 54.0 2

7 ( 4- 4- 3) Istanbul P. Mungai 54.0 9

8 ( 3- 7- 5) Santorini M. Kiilu 53.0 H 4

9 ( 4- 8- 4) Bulawayo (ZIM) P. Kiarie 52.0 T 7

2:00 Race 3 The Alibhai Shariff Trophy

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 22 and below at closing.Un-rated maidens will be eligible

and will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time

starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 2- 3) Comic Star Le. Sercombe 59.0 5

2 ( 1- 2- 2) Grace Kelly (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 3

3 ( 3-w-w) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Kiarie 59.0 1

4 ( 1- 5- 5) Karowe R. Kibet 56.0 2

5 ( 3- 3- 3) Miss Zuri H. Muya 52.0 4

2:35 Race 4 The DB Schenker Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 8) Caen (SAF) O. Chaba (5.0) 62.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 2) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 60.0 2

3 ( 2- 4- 3) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 56.0 H 7

4 ( 1- 2- 8) Angel's Voice (SAF) R. Kibet 53.0 8

5 ( 5- 6- 1) Crixus P. Kiarie 53.0 H 6

6 ( 1) Firing Line Le. Sercombe 53.0 5

7 ( 4- 6- 6) Sir Judsun (SAF) D. Miri 52.0 4

8 ( 2- 3- 8) Compadre P. Mungai 51.0 1

3:10 Race 5 The DT Dobie Nakuru Race Club Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over

rated 27 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 4- 5) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 6

2 ( 1- 2- 1) Anjoli (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 H 4

3 ( 4- 3- 1) Piece of Cake R. Kibet 59.0 3

4 ( 3- 2- 6) Forewarned H. Muya 57.0 1

5 ( 3- 3- 3) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kiarie 57.0 2

6 ( 2- 2- 1) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) M. Kiilu55.0 H 5

3:45 Race 6 The GBA Fillies Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only.

To carry 57 kg. There will be a parade before this race. NO

RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 4- 1- 5) Coralline J. Muhindi 57.0 1

2 ( 2- 7- 1) Greys Moet (SAF) P. Mungai 57.0 3

3 ( 4-w- 3) Lady Eccles R. Kibet 57.0 4

4 ( 5- 3- 2) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

(SAF)

5 ( 1- 5- 5) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 2

4:20 Race 7 The KHS Spencer Tryon Trophy

Distance 1400m. A open handicap race for three year olds and

over.

1 ( 1- 2-w) Public Hero (SAF) M. Micino (2.0) 62.0 2

2 ( 1- 1- 3) Lettfot J. Muhindi 55.0 3

3 ( 3- 1- 1) King of Oxted P. Kiarie 54.0 4

4 ( 1- 5- 3) Quickfire P. Mungai 52.0 5