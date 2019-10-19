Gold Pot a sitter for Kenyatta Cup

By DEJA VU

More by this Author

Gold Pot is a 1,200m specialist. The four-year-old, should have no problem shovelling aside Pharoah's Advocate, Caen, Zodi West, and, Flash Harry, in the Kenyatta Cup at Ngong racecourse, 4.20 pm Sunday.

Apprentice, Charles Kimani, has the exalted seat, so he only needs to jump quickly for sweet desserts.

The Conference Cup has a bunch of classy stayers, all of whom will enjoy soft going. Should be photo finish material.

Maybe Clothes Horse and White Dragon are slightly stronger, being 40 plus raters. Still a dandy event.

Unforgettable, from Joe Karari and Captain Oruya's camp, are definitely going to cause Chicago to infuse something extra in the Chemurkeu Hot Springs Handicap. She displayed notable moxie last season. Chicago is also a select, improving, individual.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm White Dragon, Clothes Horse

Advertisement

1.15 pm Jordan River, My Sam

1.50 pm Chicago, Unforgettable

2.25 pm Comic Star, Chyulu Hills

3.05 pm Moonlight Shadow, Quickfire

3.40 pm Respectable Jud, Emmy Award

4.20 pm Gold Pot, Pharoah's Advocate