Gold Pot wins Vicky Jackman Cambric Cup in Ngong

Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe), smouldered through the Vicky Jackman Memorial Cambric Cup, with an empire state of mind, sanctioning Pharoah's Advocate and Quickfire to grass-roots on Sunday.

My Sam lay a bit too low for comfort, while Macushla had her own issues at the start.

A generous populace flocked Ngong racecourse in anticipation of Kaya's Disco, which was due to begin in the Silver Ring after proceedings ended.

OUTRANKED

Ladies conspicuously spruced up their attire to honour International Women's Day.

Jay Dev Mody's, Quasar (Richard Kibet), as top of the Arkle Trophy range, went agreeably clear of Buxton for trainer, Bindya Devani. Jordan River and Respectable Judd, were distinctively outranked.

Fast Five (Henry Muya), polished her footwear to crackle the Commander 11 Open Handicap, de-railing Chicago from his usual deftness.

Notorious not at any time in the mood. Full marks to Patsy Sercombe on a tasty wicket of four more strikers.

NGONG RESULTS



12.50 pm - First Race - The Arkle Trophy (1,800m)

1. Quasar (Richard Kibet) Mambo in Seattle-Size Em



2. Buxton (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Jordan River (Henry Muya)

4. Respectable Judd (James Muhindi)



Distance: 3/7/4.4. Time: 1:55:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4



Owned by Jaydev. Mody. Trainer Bindya Devani



1.25 pm - Second Race - Karuru Falls Handicap (1,800m)



1. Romeo Foxtrot (Paul Kiarie)



2. Algy (James Muhindi)

3. Winter Comet (Michael Kiilu)



Distance: 1.75/0.75/7/8. Time: 1:55:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5





Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

2.00 pm - Third Race - Vicky Jackman Memorial Cambric Trophy (1,000m)

1. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe) Judpot-Gold Review

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Quickfire (Henry Muya)

4. My Sam (Patrick Mungai)



Macushla withdrawn at the start

Distance: 2/1.5/6.5. Time: 1:01:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4



Owned by Justice Lenaola, Doctor John Sercombe, David and Maggie Gray, A. Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe



2.35 pm - Fourth Race - Chepkit Waterfall Handicap (1,600m)

1. Busselton (Josphat Kultiang)

2. Unforgettable (Wycliffe Matee)



3. Crixus (Paul Kiarie)



Distance: 2.75/3/4.75/neck. Time: 1:43:3/10 secs. Favourite: Marais 9-4. Runners: 6



Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa



3.10 pm - Fifth Race - Nabuyole Falls Handicap (1,200m)

1. Compadre (Lesley Sercombe)



2. Istanbul (Henry Muya)

3. Santorini (Michael Kiilu)



Top Notch and Peligroso withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 8.5/3/3/5.5. Time: 1:12a:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners:6



Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.45 pm - Sixth Race - The Commander 11 Cup (2,060m)



1. Fast Five (henry Muya) Twice Over-Speed Queen



2. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Harbour Bay (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)



Distance: 2.4/2.5/.75/9.5. Time: 2:10:8/10 secs. Favorite: Chicago 7-4 . Runners: 7



Owned by Yogi Patel, David Ansell, and, P. Sigwart. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Seventh Race - Lugard's Falls Maiden (900m)

1. Century Fox (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Justgivemeareason (Patrick Mungai)



3. Wesley (James Muhindi)

Steel Drum withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 9/8.5/1.5/1.4. Time: 0:53:8/10 secs Favourite: Winner 11-2. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Secombe.

