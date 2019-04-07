By DEJA VU

Tiger Roll confirmed his prowess, after becoming the first horse, since Red Rum, to win back to back renewals of the Randox Health 172nd Grand National at Aintree.

Exactly 46 years ago, Red Rum began his quest of three successes in the world's most celebrated steeplechase. He is already hot property for 2020 to make it three on the spin. Let us not tempt his providence.

TINY

He is quite tiny in stature compared to others, with a heart big enough to compensate. Personified coolness, Gordon Elliot's, Tiger Roll 4-1, ridden by Davy Russell, with top weight of over 11 stone, was nicely positioned throughout the 4.2 mile escapade, until he moved to the front.

Jockey Davy Russell celebrates after riding Tiger Roll to victory in the Grand National Handicap Chase horse race on the final day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 6, 2019.PHOTO | OLI SCARFF | AFP

Then had to hang on to this lead before doing away with Magic Light (Paddy Kennedy 66-1), Rathvinden (Ruby Walsh 8-1), Walk in the Mill (James Best 25-1), Anibale Fly 10-1, One for Arthur 25-1, and, Regal Encore 66-1. All were from Ireland, except Walk in the Mill (France) Tiger Roll's owner.

PROGRESSED

Mike O'Leary, could not believe how his 'child' could have progressed so much in 12 months. Rathvinden sure ran brilliantly alongside Pleasant Company, but, were out-sassed.

Nineteen finishers, saw fourteen pulled-up, three fallers, and, two brought down, including Rock The Kasbah - poor old Richard Johnson was hoping for an outright win!

Sadly, Up for Review, suffered a fatal injury when he came down at the very first fence. All forty jockeys returned in one piece.