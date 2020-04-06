Grief across the world with no Grand National

Naturally, even machinery cannot determine the eventual order, especially with an unpredictable occasion of mystery.

By DEJA VU

The Grand National being such an iconic race, organisers were not about to stand around and do nothing.

They put their heads together and devised what is regarded as The Virtual Grand National.

It aimed to resemble the real deal, using algorithms, a computer simulation, plus absolute emphasis on form.

THREE WINNERS

Seven of the top four finishers in three previous outings, have won. That number includes all three winners of the event. It also stretches to ten, where horses have placed in their last starts.

On Saturday, nine of the forty entries have won recently - Any Second Now, Burrows Saint, Definitely Red, and, Kimberlite Candy.

Toughest element was the 4.5 mile distance. Tiger Roll and Potters Corner have been that far quite easily. Nearly eleven stone averaged weight-wise.

Irish raiders have been the predominators finishers leaving British contingents waning.

Similar to the actual race, most runners in the 9-11 age group, are mostly favored. Creators of the Virtual Grand National feed information into their computer software to enable probability of likely patterns.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Artificial intelligence is involved in how movement occurs around the course, jumping, and, interaction.

Naturally, even machinery cannot determine the eventual order, especially with an unpredictable occasion of mystery.

Fascination will always be the key. Potters Corner (Jack Tudor 18-1), trained by Christian Williams in Wales, managed to reach the post before Walk The Mill 18-1, Any Second Now 10-1, and, Tiger Roll 5-1.

Thousands of pounds were gambled on the computerised race, proceeds of which have been promised by bookies to go direct to 140 NHS Charities.

They actually raised more than 2.6 million pounds sterling.

The Jockey Club have also agreed to donate 10,000 tickets to NHS and social care workers across Merseyside, for next year's Aintree meeting.

NINETEEN ENTRIES

It was some much needed light relief televised by ITV and Carm Productions, during which nearly five million viewers participated in the fantasy.

Obviously, not much will be happening until at least July, for jumpers, but at least some creativity produced a decent amount of interest for the greatest race on earth.

Nineteen entries finished, ten fell, four jockeys were unseated, and seven horses refused to leap.